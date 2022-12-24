Debate over diplomatic interference and a few questions

As the election nears or any crisis erupts in politics, it is nothing new for discussions and debate to spring up on the role of diplomats in Dhaka. Much importance is attached to what statements these diplomats are making, who they are meeting and so on.

But compared to the past, the present government had displayed a much higher degree of intolerance and concern in this regard. When the US ambassador Peter Haas called upon Sanjida Islam, organiser of Mayer Dak — the organisation of families of enforced disappearance victims — an untoward situation cropped up.

Members of a different organisation, Mayer Kanna, turned up outside the house with a memorandum for him. Mayer Kanna comprises families of members of the armed forces who were killed during attempted coups against the military ruler Ziaur Rahman in 1977 or were later hanged.

Apprehending a deterioration of the situation, Ambassador Haas left the venue without ending the meeting.

Centering that incident, various leaders and ministers of the government from top down have been expressing their anger against the ambassador and issuing statements to this end.

Some of the comments are a clear violation of diplomatic decorum. The foreign minister and home minister even wanted to give the impression that they had no idea about the meeting beforehand. The incident was so sudden that the Tejgaon police station office-in-charge (OC) supposedly didn’t even have time to wear his uniform.

And the information minister said, “If the ambassador or his officials accepted the Mayer Kanna’s memorandum, he would have remained above controversy.”