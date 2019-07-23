Deaths in mob beating: Police HQ orders unit chiefs to act

The police headquarters have asked all the unit chiefs across the country to take steps to stop deaths in mob beating.

In this regard, Sayeed Tariqul Hasan, assistant inspector general of police (operation) at Police Headquarters in Dhaka, sent letters to all units of police across the country on Monday.

Police think a quarter is trying to destabilise the situation by killing people in mob beating after spreading rumours of abducting boys at different parts of the country.

Police HQ have also given instructions to keep vigil on social media including Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and blogs to rein in rumours about abducting boys.

It said strict measures will be taken against those who will circulate confusing posts on social media about abducting boys.

According to the letter, police units have been asked to inform Police HQ within three days about the steps taken.

All of a sudden mob beating has increased in the country. Seven people have been killed at different places in the last four days.