Narayanganj court on Thursday directed Detective Branch (DB) of police to investigate a case against 15 people including BNP’s secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir , joint secretary general Syed Moazzem Hossain Alal and 13 others over making derogatory comments on prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

Narayanganj senior judicial magistrate Kawsar Ahmed accepted the case and directed the district DB police to investigate it.