DACCA CAPTURED; New York Times Dec. 17, 2022

Four senior civil servants of the Bangladesh rebel government will arrive in Dacca tomorrow to begin forming an independent government.

The surrender agreement said that “protection will be provided” by Indian forces to all Pakistani troops, foreign nationals, ethnic minorities and persons of West Pakistani origin.

India was clearly determined to try to prevent summary executions and bloody reprisals against West Pakistanis and their supporters, the Bihari Moslems, by the Bengali majority in the prewar population of 75 million. The Bengalis suffered eight months of atrocities at the hands of West Pakistani troops after trying to secede from Pakistan in March.

The surrender today was purely a military matter and not a political agreement to end the crisis between Pakistan and India. A senior Indian official said that “there are many matters to he negotiated” between India and Pakistan and between the Bengali movement and Pakistan.

One of the most important of those matters is the fate of Sheik Mujibur Rahman, the charismatic East Bengali politician who is under arrest in West Pakistan for treason.

India will exert as much pressure as possible on General Yahya to release Sheik Mujib — as he is popularly known—who has been proclaimed president by the Bengali secessionists. who call their territory Bangladesh (Bengal Nation). Indian officials fear that if he is not released chaos and a struggle for power may boil over in East Pakistan.