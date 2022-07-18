Crisis-hit Sri Lanka shift second Pakistan Test from Colombo

Sri Lanka on Sunday moved the second Test against Pakistan from Colombo to Galle due to political unrest in the island nation that forced its president to resign.

The Galle International Stadium will host its fourth straight Test in the past few weeks after the two Australia matches and the ongoing Pakistan opener.

“SLC arrived at this decision in order to ease out the logistical challenges faced by our stakeholders in carrying out tour related operations, due to the prevailing situation in the country,” Sri Lanka Cricket said in a statement.

The capital has been engulfed by protests over Sri Lanka’s worst-ever economic crisis, which has forced its 22 million people to endure shortages of food, fuel and medicines since late last year.

Former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled his palace shortly before demonstrators invaded it last weekend and on Thursday resigned from the presidency.

The second and final Test begins July 24.