Crimes against humanity: 36 convicted to death now absconding

Some 36 people, who were sentenced to death by the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT), are still absconding. Neither the state nor the probe body of the tribunal has any specific information about the whereabouts of most of the convicted.

Among the convicted are Jamaat leader Abul Kalam Azad alias Bachchu Razakar, Md Ashrafuzzaman and Chowdhury Moinuddin. Among them, Ashrafuzzaman and Chowdhury Moinuddin were directly involved in the killing of intellectuals. Zahid Hossain, Syed Hasan Ali, ATM Nasir, Abu Saleh Muhammad Abdul Aziz alias Ghoramara Aziz and Ruhul Amin are among the fugitives.

M Sanaul Haque, the coordinator of the probe body, told Prothom Alo that fugitive Asharfuzzaman is living in the US and Moinuddin in the UK. The government is trying to bring them back. If the concerned governments are sincere, it will be possible to do so. It has been heard that Bachchu Razakar sometimes stays in Pakistan and sometimes in Saudi Arabia. Sanaul Haque said that over the last 11 years, the trials of the top criminals have been completed. The local tribunal has set an example internationally on the trial of crimes against humanity.