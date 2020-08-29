Crime and Law: The killings that never see justice

The bullet-ridden bodies of Azad Hossain alias Pappu (22) and Abdus Sattar (25) were found on 28 February 2010 in Mirerbagh, South Keraniganj. Both of them were junk traders in the area.

RAB-10 DAD at the time, Kamrul Hasan, filed a case in this connection. He said that they went to the spot upon hearing of clashes between two groups and came under fire. They fired back to protect themselves and government property. The miscreants fled, leaving behind the two bodies.

The families of the two killed young men filed cases with the Dhaka chief judicial magistrate against 19 policemen. They complained that they two were picked up and killed in an act of personal vengeance. The lawyer in the case, Mashiur Rahman, told Prothom Alo the inquest report stated that there were marks of injury on the bodies of Azad Hossain and Abdus Sattar. The court asked the home ministry’s permission to take this into cognizance.

The court records show that the court has asked for this permission on 3 April 2011, but the ministry has not replied till date.

Azad Hossain’s mother Shahina Begun, speaking to Prothom Alo on 19 August, said her son had incurred the anger of certain persons of the locality. In fear of them, they had come to her brother’s house in Mirpur. On the day before the incident, a Hiace vehicle with black windows drove up in front of the house. RAB members brandished their guns at the people in the area and then took Azad away in the vehicle. An hour or two after the incident, Azad spoke to his mother over cell phone, saying an ‘uncle ‘of RAB-10 has taken him for questioning. The next morning people in Keraniganj called to say his body was found.

After filing the case, Azad’s mother faced a several threats and so now stays in Mirpur. Sattar’s family couldn’t be contacted.

All in vain

Water trader Jewel’s body was found on 15 February 2014 in Balurmath, Jatrabari. His wife Shireen Akhter said that member of the police station had chased him, picked him up and late killed him in the name of gunfight.

Shireen Akhter submitted this written complaint to the human rights commission and the commission sent this letter to the home ministry, asking for action to be taken. Five years have passed but the ministry has not replied. Shireen told Prothom Alo that after the incident, the Jatrabari police station did not take the case. The police told her mother-in-law, that if a case is filed, Jewel’s son will lose his life.

Teacher of a college in Tala thana of Satkhira, SM Biplob Kabir, had been the general secretary of Jalalpur union BNP. On 18 July 2014 he died while undergoing treatment at the Satkhira sadar hospital. He had bullet injury in his right thigh. In a case at Tala police station, the police said that Biplob was an active member of the extremist Purbo Bangla Communist Party. He was killed in a gunfight with a group of terrorists.