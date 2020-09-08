Cricketers to undergo COVID-19 test from Monday

The Tigers are scheduled to tour Sri Lanka later this month to play their first three-match Test series in six years, which will commence from 24 October.

Cricketers will have to maintain a quarantine period after reaching the island nation.

“As part of the BCB’s coronavirus management plan and to ensure player safety for training sessions leading up to the forthcoming tour of Sri Lanka, sample for COVID-19 test will be collected from national team players and probables and relevant support personnel tomorrow,” a BCB statement reads.