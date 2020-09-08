Cricketers to undergo COVID-19 test from Monday

The Tigers are scheduled to tour Sri Lanka later this month to play their first three-match Test series in six years, which will commence from 24 October.
Cricketers will have to maintain a quarantine period after reaching the island nation.
“As part of the BCB’s coronavirus management plan and to ensure player safety for training sessions leading up to the forthcoming tour of Sri Lanka, sample for COVID-19 test will be collected from national team players and probables and relevant support personnel tomorrow,” a BCB statement reads.
Bangladesh played their last international match back in March this year against Zimbabwe.
After that, COVID-19 situation forced them to stay away from cricket for a long time.
However, cricketers started an individual training programme for a month now.
BCB is planning to host a residential team practice camp which will commence right before flying for Sri Lanka.
The Tigers will have a longer training camp in Sri Lanka ahead of the series.
Because of the COVID-19 situation, BCB will have to announce a squad comprising more cricketers than they usually do.
A BCB source said, at least 21 players will be named for the Sri Lanka tour.
Meanwhile, BCB had halted the individual training programme last week after a few support personnel showed the symptoms of COVID-19.
However, the training will resume on 9 September.