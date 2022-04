Cricketer Mosharraf Hossain Rubel, who had been battling cancer, passed away today, family sources informed. He was 40.

The cricketer passed away at United Hospital this afternoon. Left-arm spinner Rubel was diagnosed with a brain tumor in March 2019. However, Rubel recovered through treatment before his tumor resurfaced last year in January.

Rubel represented Bangladesh in five ODIs in between 2008 to 2016.