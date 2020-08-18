Cox’s Bazar sea beaches, hotels host tourists from today

Sea beaches, tourist spots and hotels-motels in Cox’s Bazar municipality area will reopen on a limited scale for tourists from today after about a five-month closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

‘Tourism and relevant businesses in Cox’s Bazar municipality area will be allowed to reopen from tomorrow maintaining the health guidelines strictly,’ said Cox’s Bazar deputy commissioner M Kamal Hossain.

District administration’s tourist cell took the decision at a meeting recently.

In consultation with the members of the tourist cell, the administration has prepared the guidelines and health directives in line with the government’s instructions to ensure safety of tourists.

The local administration in cooperation with the tourist cell will monitor implementation of the guidelines.

Action will be taken if anyone violates the instructions.

All hotels-motels and tourist spots remained closed from March 18 as per decision of the committee formed following the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

Over 470 hotels and motels, around 2,000 food outlets, tourismbased business houses and thousands of workers in the sector remained almost idle since March 18.