Cox’s Bazar rape: Law enforcers’ contradictory statements unfortunate, HC says

The High Court today observed that contradictory statements from law enforcement agencies regarding the incident of gang-rape of a tourist in Cox’s Bazar is “unfortunate and not expected”.

If the law enforcement agencies make contradictory statements on the same incident during investigation period, it may create confusion among people, it said.

The HC bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman made the observation during the hearing of a writ petition filed seeking its directive on the government to conduct a judicial inquiry into the incident that occurred on December 22 last year.

The HC bench said the law enforcement agencies can cooperate with each other in dealing with the cases, arrest of accused and investigation.

It is better if they make less statements, it said.

The bench asked Deputy Attorney General Bepul Bagmar to talk to law enforcement agencies to this effect.

The court kept the writ petition “stand over” (waiting for further hearing) until the investigation into the incident is completed.

Supreme Court lawyer Md Abdullah Al Harun Russell submitted the petition as a public interest litigation to the HC on Sunday requesting it to pass necessary order for taking appropriate action against those responsible for the incident.

On December 22, three men raped a tourist while their cohorts took her husband and child hostage.

The woman, her husband, and their eight-month-old child went to Cox’s Bazar on holiday from the capital, according to the case documents.

A total of four persons have been arrested so far in connection with the case.

According to the law enforcers, two more accused are on the run.

Seven people have been made accused in the case, according to the documents.