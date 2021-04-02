Covid second wave more acute

The country went through the first wave of Covid-19 in June-July last year. The second wave began this March and seems to be more acute.

At the beginning of the second wave, the rate of daily infection stands higher than that of first wave. The country is seeing a drastic rise in transmission of the virus and deaths every day.

According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), transmissions peaked in 10 days from 25 June to 4 July last year. At that time, 3701 people were infected by Covid-19 on a daily basis while the average number of deaths was 41.

The number of patients detected daily has been increasing in the country since 10 March. Records show, 4407 people are infected daily on average in the last 10 days from 23 March till yesterday (Thursday) while the average number of deaths stood at 39.

However, in the last seven days, the average number of Covid deaths stood at 44.

DGHS said on Thursday that there were 6,469 cases detected in 24 hours–the highest detection recorded in a single day. At that time 59 people breathed their last in different hospitals, which was the highest in the last 9 months.