Covid is not going away, so will school remain closed?

Educational institutions have remained closed for over a year in Bangladesh due to coronavirus. According to UNICEF, other than Bangladesh, 13 more countries have kept their educational institutions closed since March last year. But in South Asia, Bangladesh is the only country that has kept educational institutions closed at a stretch for over a year.

After the first Covid case in Bangladesh was detected, the government declared all educational institutions closed in the country from 17 March 2020. Everything else opened up on 30 May, but the reopening of educational institutions was repeatedly postponed. Finally it was declared that schools and colleges would reopen on 30 March and universities on 23 May. But with coronavirus spiking again in March, the government changed its decision again and declared that schools would reopen on 23 May. The question is, if this Covid wave is prolonged or intense, will the government remain firm in its decision?

It may be true that the transmission of Covid in the country is less than apprehended due to the closure of the educational institutions. But we have no idea what the rate of transmission would have been if the schools remained open. In Europe, infections soared after schools reopened and they had to shut the schools down again. But there is no scientific evidence that the opening of schools cause the rise in Covid transmission rates. For example, if schools had opened in February in Bangladesh, then many of us would perhaps ascribe this increased transmission rate in March to the reopening of schools.