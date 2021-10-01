Covid claims 21 more lives

Prothom Alo
The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00 am was 3.43 per cent, while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Friday stands at 15.96 per cent.
The health directorate today said a total of 960 people recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of the total recovery to 1,516,901.
The overall rate of people recovered as of today stands at 97.44 per cent while the rate of death is 1.77 per cent, it added.
Of the people who died in the last 24 hours, 13 were male and nine were female. Of the total deaths so far, 17,668 were male (64.17 per cent) and 9,863 female (35.83 per cent).
Among the 21 patients who died in the last 24 hours, 17 breathed their last at different government hospitals and four in private hospitals.
Among the Covid-19 patients who died in that time, nine were in Dhaka division, five in Chattogram, four in Khulna and one each in Rajshahi, Barishal and Sylhet divisions.
Among the patients who died in Bangladesh so far, 11,996 were in Dhaka, 5,578 in Chattogram, 2,025 in Rajshahi, 3,561 in Khulna, 934 in Barisal, 1,252 in Sylhet, 1,352 in Rangpur, and 833 in Mymensingh division, the DGHS said.
A total of 24,798 samples were collected in the last 24 hours. As of Friday, the number of samples tested in Bangladesh stands at 9,755,961.
Bangladesh detected its first coronavirus patient on 8 March last year and recorded its first death of the disease on 18 March that year.