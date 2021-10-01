Covid claims 21 more lives

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh, according to the government, on Friday rose to 1,556,758 as 847 more cases were reported, after testing 24,670 samples, including rapid antigen tests, in the last 24 hours.

During that time 21 more Covid-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 27,531, said a press release of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).