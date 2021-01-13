Covid-19 Vaccine: Bangladesh to pay Serum Institute about 47pc more per dose than India

Serum Institute of India will sell the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine to Bangladesh at US $4 a dose, three sources with knowledge of the mater told Reuters, about 47 per cent more than India will pay for its inoculation campaign.

The pricing for Bangladesh, the world’s eighth-most populous country, provides a first glimpse of what it will cost other low- and middle-income countries that are seeking to secure the vaccine developed by British drugmaker AstraZeneca with Oxford University.

Bangladesh, a country of more than 160 million people, in November signed a preliminary agreement to buy 30 million doses of the shot from Serum – the world’s biggest vaccine maker by volume.

A Bangladeshi government official told reporters on Monday that the first batch of the vaccine, which Serum calls COVISHIELD, should arrive in the country by 25 January so that inoculation can start early next month.