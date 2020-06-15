Covid-19: Total number of recoveries sees a huge jump

Thirty-eight people have died from coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said today.

The death toll now stands at 1,209 and the death rate at 1.33 percent, Dr Nasima Sultana, additional director general (administration) of DGHS, said during a briefing.

Three thousand and ninety-nine people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours.

The latest figures take the total number of infections in the country to 90,619.

A total of 15,038 samples were tested in 58 labs across the country in the last 24 hours, Dr Nasima said.

The total number of recoveries has reached 34,027, the DGHS official added. Total recovery till yesterday was 18,730.

The current recovery rate is 37.55 percent, Nasima Sultana said.

A total of 536 people were put under isolation in the last 24 hours, she added.

Among the deceased, 32 were male and six female, she said, adding that 18 were from Dhaka, 12 from Chattogram, six from Sylhet, one from Barishal and another was from Rangpur division.

Of them, three were between 21-30 years old, three between 31-40, seven within 41-50, five within 51-60, 15 between 61-70 and the rest of five were from 71-80 years old, Dr Nasima also said.