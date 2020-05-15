Covid-19: total infection number crosses 20,000, 15 die in 24 hours

Fifteen people have died with coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours while the total number of infected has crossed the grim milestone of 20,000, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said today.

The death toll now stands at 298, said Prof Dr Nasima Sultana, additional director general (administration) of DGHS, during a briefing.

1,202 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours. With this, the total number of infected has reached 20,065.

A total of 8,582 samples were tested, the highest so far, in 41 labs across the country since yesterday, Dr Nasima said.

Meanwhile 279 Covid-19 patients recovered since yesterday. The total number of recovered patients now stands at 3,882, the DGHS official added.

A total of 259 people were put under isolation in the last 24 hours, she added.

Among the deceased, eight were female and seven male, Dr Nasima said adding that two of them were between 81-90 years old, three between 61-70, eight within 51-60, one between 31-40 and another within 21-30 years old.