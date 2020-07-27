COVID-19 tests reduced for eight reasons, including fees

Sample tests for coronavirus have been reduced in the country for eight reasons, including setting fees for tests, according to the meeting minutes of the coordination committee of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS). Many are reluctant to take the test because of the fee and this increases the risk of infection.

The meeting minutes of the coordination committee of DGHS on 20 July mentioned the possible reasons for the decrease in the coronavirus identification test.

The other reasons are not doing two consecutive tests to find out the presence of coronavirus in the patient’s body before leaving the hospital, Asymptomatic patients are less interested to test, the overall situation of coronavirus in the country improved, many are not taking the test for fear of being socially degraded in the district and upazila level, faced with a livelihood crisis or fear of job loss, many avoid tests, the DGHS has been encouraging patients to seek treatment through telemedicine at home if they are not seriously ill, and tests have been reduced in some places as communication has deteriorated due to the floods. It is mentioned in the minutes that it was suggested to do 24,000 tests a day.