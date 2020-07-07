COVID-19 tests being ‘controlled’, decreased

The number of tests to detect coronavirus cases needs to be increased in the country, but instead the tests are being ‘controlled’. No samples are being collected unless there are four symptoms of fever, cough, sore throat and respiratory problems.

Directives to this end have been issued to the district civil surgeons. The imposition of a fee and inadequate number of kits is further disincentive to sample testing.

Towards the end of June, 17,000 to 18,000 samples were tested. But over the last four days, from 3 July to 6 July, only 13,000 to 14,500 samples are being tested.

This is 14,890 less samples tested than in the preceding four days from 29 June to 2 July.