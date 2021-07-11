Covid-19: Record 230 deaths, 11,874 new cases in 24 hours

Two hundred and thirty people died from Covid-19 in 24 hours (till 8am today), according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

This is by far the highest number of deaths from Covid-19 in a single day in the country since the pandemic began last year.

The total number of Covid-19 deaths in the country has reached 16,419 and the death rate stands at 1.61 percent.

At least, 11,874 new infections were recorded during the period, taking the total number of people infected to 10,21,189 added the release.

The current positivity rate is 29.67 percent while the total positivity rate stands at 14.65 percent.

A total of 40,015 samples were tested across the country in the 24 hours.

At least 6,362 Covid-19 patients have recovered during the period.

The total number of recoveries now stands at 8,74,501 and the recovery rate at 85.64 percent.

Among the 230 deceased, 133 were men and 97 were women. Of them, seven were between 21-30, 19 between 31-40, 42 between 41-50, 51 between 51-60 and 111 were above 60 years old, added the release.