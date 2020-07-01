Covid-19 pandemic: Govt extends restriction measures till August 3

The government has issued an order extending its restrictions on public activities and movement across the country until August 3 to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The move came yesterday as the existing nationwide measures of similar nature expired on Tuesday evening.

The Cabinet Division issued a notification last night mentioning “the restriction will continue from July 1 (today) to August 3. Weekly holidays will also be under the purview of the restrictions.”

Without urgent need (work for burying bodies or last rituals, necessary purchasing or selling including medicines, medical services and movement towards workplaces), none will be allowed to go outside home from 10:00pm to 5:00am during that period, said the notification which contains an 11-point directive.

Everyone must wear face masks, maintain social distancing and health guidelines outside home, the notification said, adding that violators will face legal actions.

Markets, shops and shopping malls must be closed within 7:00pm while hand-washing facilities, sanitisers, vehicle disinfecting services must be ensured at entries of shopping malls.

Movement of all sorts of vehicle (trucks, lorries and cargo vessels) engaged in transporting commodities through highways and river routes will continue following health guidelines issued by Health Services Division.

Ahead of Eid-ul-Azha, arrangement of cattle markets will be allowed but health guidelines issued by the government must be followed strictly.

Public transport, passenger vessels, trains and airplanes could operate their services on a limited scale with a limited number of passengers in approved regions. However, maintenance of health guidelines, including use of protective masks, as announced by the Health Services Division must be ensured all times.

No educational institution would be allowed to remain open during the restriction. However, online courses or distance learning courses will continue and institutes can carry on administrative activities.

Rallies, meetings, mass gathering and any functions will remain suspended during the restriction while the people could offer their prayers at mosques and other places of worship maintaining the guidelines issued by the religious affairs ministry and the health guidelines.

To contain the spread of the deadly virus, zoning system like red, yellow and green zones will be implemented while city corporations will be responsible for overall implementation of the region-based restriction activities in their respective areas of jurisdiction.

In areas outside the city corporation, district administrations will coordinate the overall activities. Local government institutions, district or upazila administrations, health division, law enforcement agencies will deliver their services in this regard ensuring coordination among themselves.