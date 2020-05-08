Covid-19 numbers keep climbing: 7 dead, 709 positive in 24 hrs

Seven people died with coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said today.

The death toll now stands at 206, said Prof Dr Nasima Sultana, additional director general (administration) of DGHS, during a briefing.

Seven hundred and nine people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours. With this, the total number of infected has reached 13,134.

A total of 5,941 samples were tested in 35 labs across the country since yesterday, Dr Nasima added.

Meanwhile, 191 patients of Covid-19 have recovered around the country in the last 24 hours. The total recovery number stands at 2,101 now, the DGHS official said.

Among the seven deceased, five were male and three female. One was above 90 years old, two were between 71-80 years old, two within 61-70 years old and the other two were between 51-60 years old, Dr Nasima said.

A total of 130 people were put under isolation in the last 24 hours, she added.