Covid-19: Number of recoveries crosses 50,000 mark: 39 die, 3,946 infected, 1,829 recover in 24 hours

One thousand eight hundred and twenty-nine Covid-19 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said today.

The total number of recoveries has reached 51,495 and the current recovery rate is 40.67 percent

Meanwhile, 39 people have died from coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, Dr Nasima Sultana, additional director general (administration) of DGHS, said during a briefing.

The death toll now stands at 1,621 and the death rate at 1.28 percent.

Three thousand nine hundred and forty-six people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours. With this the current infection rate is 21.92 percent and the total number of infections in the country is 1,26,606.

Bangladesh continues to be the 17th worst affected country in the world in terms of the number of cases. The position is one step ahead of that of South Africa and one step behind France, according to worldometer.info.

A total of 17,999 samples were tested in 66 labs across the country in the last 24 hours, Dr Nasima said.

A total of 645 people were put under isolation in the last 24 hours, she added.

Among the deceased, 32 were male and seven female while 10 were from Dhaka, 10 from Chattogram, five from Rajshahi, five from Khulna, three from Mymensingh, two from Barishal and four were from Rangpur division.

Of them, two were between 21-30 years old, one 31-40, seven within 41-50, nine between 51-60, 12 between 61-70, seven within 71-80 and another was 91-100 years old, Dr Nasima also said.