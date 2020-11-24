Covid-19 infections cross 4.5 lakh mark: 32 die, 2,230 infected, 2,266 recover in 24 hours

Thirty-two people have died from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The total number of deaths has now reached 6,448 and the death rate stands at 1.43 percent.

At least 2,230 new infections were recorded in the meantime taking the total number of people infected to 4,51,990, added the release.

The current positivity rate is 14.85 percent while the total positivity rate stands at 16.86 percent.

A total of 15,018 samples were tested across the country in the last 24 hours.

At least 2,266 Covid-19 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours.

The total number of recoveries now stands at 3,66,877 and the recovery rate at 81.17 percent.

Among the 32 deceased, 25 were men and seven women while one was between 31-40 years old, seven within 41-50, five between 51-60 and 19 were above 60 years old, added the release.