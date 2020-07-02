Covid-19 infections cross 1.5 lakh mark after first case reported 116 days ago: 38 die, 4,019 infected, 4,334 recover in 24 hours

The total number of infections in the country has crossed the grim mark of 1.5 lakh today — 116 days after the first Covid-19 case in the country was reported on March 8.

Number of cases has reached 1,52,277 after 4,019 people tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, Dr Nasima Sultana, additional director general (administration) of DGHS, said during a briefing.

This is the highest number of infections detected in a day in the country so far.

The current infection rate is 21.89 percent and the total infection rate so far stands at 19.1 percent.

Bangladesh is now the 18th worst affected country in the world in terms of the number of cases. It is one step ahead of Canada and one step behind South Africa, according to worldometer.info.

Thirty-eight people have died from coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours.

The death toll now stands at 1,926 and the death rate is 1.26 percent.

A total of 18,362 samples were tested in 70 labs across the country in the last 24 hours, Dr Nasima said.

Meanwhile, 4,334 Covid-19 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said today.

The total number of recoveries has reached 66,442 and the current recovery rate is 43.35 percent.

A total of 960 people were put under isolation in the last 24 hours.

Among the deceased, 32 were male while 11 were from Dhaka, 12 from Chattogram, five from Rajshahi, two from Barishal, five from Khulna, two from Sylhet and one was from Rangpur division.

Of them, one was between 21-30 years old, two within 31-40, two within 41-50, 16 between 51-60, eight between 61-70, seven within 71-80 and the rest were between 81-90 years old, Dr Nasima also said.