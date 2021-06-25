Covid-19: Increase in spread of three variants

The World Health Organization (WHO) said several countries including Bangladesh have been recording increased infections and deaths of Covid-19 despite a decreasing trend in both new cases and new deaths globally. Three of coronavirus’ four variants of concern (VOCs) are active in Bangladesh. These strains are originated from the UK, South Africa and India.

WHO in its Covid-19 weekly epidemiological update said global numbers of cases and deaths has decreased by 6 per cent and 12 per cent respectively over the past week (14-20 June 2021). Infection and death declined by 30 per cent and 31 per cent respectively in neighbouring India during this time whereas situation has reversed in Bangladesh. New cases and new deaths have increased by 55 per cent and 54 per cent respectively in Bangladesh.

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on Thursday reported 6,058 new cases and 81 deaths in the last 24 hours with a detection rate of about 20 per cent. Infection has been rising for the past three weeks plus daily death toll has crossed 50 since 14 June.