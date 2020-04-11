COVID-19 in Bangladesh: Death toll rises to 30 as 3 more die; 58 new cases detected

Bangladesh on Saturday reported three more deaths from coronavirus and 58 new cases on Saturday.

“In the last 24 hours, 58 people tested positive for coronavirus, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 482 in the country,” Health Minister Zahid Maleque said in the daily health bulletin broadcast.

A total of 954 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, he said.

The death toll from coronavirus climbed to 30.

Minister Maleque said Dhaka’s Mirpur, Basabo and Narayangaj have so far reported as the most infected regions of the country.

He urged everyone to stay home.

The global death toll from coronavirus reached 102,789 as of Saturday.

There have been 1,700,870 confirmed cases around the world after the highly contagious disease was first reported in China in December last year, according to worldometer.

Of those infected, 1,221,285 are currently being treated with 49,835 being in serious or critical condition.

The World Health Organization declared the coronavirus crisis a pandemic on March 11.