COVID-19: Health ministry, DGHS clashes bring work to a near halt

Public health expert Mushtaq Hossain said that work on controlling the virus has almost come to a standstill. A section of people feel that coronavirus is not an important agenda of the government and so they too have become careless. Washing hands with soap and water, wearing masks and maintaining social distance has lot importance among the people.

No answers

The government and the people may be relaxed because the number of coronavirus cases and deaths is less compared to the size of the population. When the disease broke out in China, the people were shocked. Fear crept in when there were so many deaths in Italy and other places of Europe. Panic grew when the first death took place in the country. But experts feel the fear has waned.

A top level public health expert, on condition of anonymity, told Prothom Alo, it is not known why the rate of transmission and death is less in the country. While there have been more cases over the past two weeks, it has stabilsed somewhat. The rate of death has also levelled to an extent.

Public health experts see several possible reasons for the situation: the genetic makeup of the people of this region, immunity grown due to food habits, the climate of the region and so on. A leading microbiologist of the country has said, “There must be some reason, but that has to be discovered through research.”

There are many such questions that remain unanswered. IEDCR and iccdr,b are jointly carrying out a research on coronavirus. Initial results of the survey indicate that people living in the slums have been relatively less infected by the virus. However, there is no answer as yet as to why this is so. The results of the survey may be released at the end of this month.

Change needed

The health directorate has failed to provide explanation on certain matters. The general people do not know what recommendations were made by the two expert committees to bring the virus under control and also how many of the recommendations have been carried out.

Public health expert Abu Faisal Jamil has said, “Eid-ul-Azha is ahead. We have given the health directorate specific recommendations in this regard. However, we have no idea whether when these will be carried out, how these will be carried out or whether these will be carried out at all.”

The public health advisory committee had even recommended a curfew to be clamped down before Eid-ul-Fitr. But restrictions had been relaxed during that Eid, people had gone to their villages from Dhaka and spread of the virus increased rapidly. There are fears that this will be repeated during the coming Eid.

IEDCR adviser Mushtaq Hossain does not think that the virus transmission can be kept in control if things continue as present. He said, “War-time preparation needs to be taken to tackle the situation. This relaxed attitude must be changed. If necessary, the prime minister must take charge to take the overall work ahead.”

* This report appeared in the print and online editions of Prothom Alo and has been rewritten in English by Ayesha Kabir

