COVID-19: Govt reports 31 deaths, 2293 new cases

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh, according to the government, on Tuesday rose to 467,225 as 2,293 more cases were reported, after testing 15,501 samples in the last 24 hours.
During that time 31 more COVID-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 6,675, said a press release of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) today.
The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00am was 14.79 per cent, while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Tuesday stands at 16.76 per cent.
The overall rate of people recovered as of today stands at 82.02 per cent while the rate of death is 1.43 per cent, it added.
Of the people died in the last 24 hours, 17 were male and 14 female. Of the total deaths so far, 5,116 were male (76.64 per cent) and 1,559 female (23.36 per cent).
A total of 15,969 samples were collected in the last 24 hours. As of Tuesday, the number of samples tested in Bangladesh stands at 27,88,202.
Bangladesh detected first coronavirus patient on 8 March and recorded first death on 18 March.