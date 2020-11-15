COVID-19: Govt reports 21 deaths, 1837 new cases

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh, according to the government, on Sunday rose to 432,333 as 1,837 more cases were reported, after testing 14,060 samples in the last 24 hours.

During that time 21 more COVID-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 6,194, said a press release of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) today.

The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00am was 13.07 per cent, while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Sunday stands at 17.01 per cent.