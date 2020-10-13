COVID-19: Govt reports 1537 new cases testing 13,815 samples: 22 more patients died

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh, according to the government, on Tuesday rose to 381,275 as 1,537 new cases people were reported, after testing 13,815 samples in the last 24 hours.

During that time 22 more COVID-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 5,577, said a press release of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) today.

The rate of detection in the last 24 hours was 11.13 per cent, while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Tuesday stands at 18.17 per cent.