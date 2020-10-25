COVID-19: Govt reports 1308 new cases, 23 deaths

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh, according to the government, on Sunday rose to 398,815 as 1,308 more cases were reported, after testing 11,103 samples in the last 24 hours.

During that time 23 more COVID-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 5,803 , said a press release of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) today.

The rate of detection in the last 24 hours was 11.78 per cent, while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Sunday stands at 17.67 per cent.