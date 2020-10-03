COVID-19: Govt reports 1182 cases testing less than 10,000 samples

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh on Saturday rose to 367,565 as 1,182 more people were found to be positive, after testing 9,554 samples in 24 hours.

During that time 20 more COVID-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 5,325, said a press release of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) today.

The rate of detection in the last 24 hours was 12.37 per cent, while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Saturday stands at 18.57 per cent.