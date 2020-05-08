COVID-19: Eskayef first to produce Remdesivir in the country

Simeen Hossain told Prothom Alo, the drug administration gave its approval in March to use this drug. “Immediately after that, our formulation scientists started working on the development of Remdesivir from mid-March. As this is an injection to be administered intravenously, the production process is extremely sensitive. The tireless and relentless efforts of the Eskayef personnel over the past two months have made it possible to produce the drug within such a short time span. From Eskayef we are fully committed to make sure that our Remdesivir is available for the patients in Bangladesh first. We are ensuring availability of sufficient raw materials by having an agreement with API supplier,” she said.

Remdesivir so far has been proven to be the most effective in the treatment of coronavirus or COVID-19. Experiments carried out by Gilead have indicated improvements in the conditions of the patients who have been treated with this drug. The drug is to be administered intravenously. The dosage depends on the condition of the patient. Severely affected patients may need to be treated with drug for 5 to 10 days.

Gilead has the patent for the manufacture of Remdesivir, but in accordance to international trade laws, countries like Bangladesh, recognised by the UN as lesser developed countries, are not restricted by the patent. As a result, these countries can produce the drug at a reasonable cost. The drug, however, will not be released in the open market for the time being. It will be provided to the government-approved hospitals for coronavirus treatment.

In a discussion at the White House, the top US immunologist and director of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAD), Anthony Fauci, said that it was evident that Remdesivir had a positive influence on the speedy recovery from coronavirus. He said as there was clear evidence that this drug was effective, there was a moral obligation to inform the public about this.

Eskayef Pharmaceuticals Ltd, a part of the Transcom Group Ltd, headed by Bangladesh’s renowned businessman Latifur Rahman, has been manufacturing quality drugs for the past 30 year. Eskayef exports its medicines to 30 countries in the four continents – Europe, Australia, Asia and Africa – around the world.