COVID-19: Detection rate decreases, deaths increase in 24 hrs

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh on Saturday rose to 347,372 as 1,567 more people were found to be positive, after testing 13,170 samples in 24 hours.
During that time 32 more COVID-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 4,913, said a press release of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) today.
The rate of detection in the last 24 hours was 11.90 per cent, while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Saturday stands at 19.20 per cent.
A total of 2,051 people recovered from the highly infectious disease in that time, taking the total to 254,386.
The overall rate of people recovered as of today stands at 73.23 per cent while the rate of death is 1.41 per cent, it added.
A total of 12,587 samples were collected in the last 24 hours. As of Saturday, the number of samples tested in Bangladesh stands at 18,09,679.
Bangladesh detected first coronavirus patient on 8 March and recorded first death on 18 March.