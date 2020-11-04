Covid-19 deaths cross 6,000 mark: 21 die, 1,517 infected, 1,910 recover in 24 hours

Twenty one people have died from Covid-19 in the country during last 24 hours, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) today.

The total number of deaths has now reached 6,004, and the death rate stands at 1.45 percent.

A total of 1,517 new infections were recorded in the meantime, taking the total number of people infected to 4,14,164, added the release.

A total of 13,914 samples were tested across the country in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, 1,910 Covid-19 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours.

The total number of recoveries stands at 3,31,697 and the recovery rate at 80.09 percent.

Among the 21 deceased, 17 were men and four women, while one was between 21-30 years old, four within 41-50, two between 51-60, and 14 others were above 60 years old, added the release.