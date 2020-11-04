Covid-19 deaths cross 6,000 mark: 21 die, 1,517 infected, 1,910 recover in 24 hours

The Daily Star  November 04, 2020
Star Online Report

Twenty one people have died from Covid-19 in the country during last 24 hours, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) today.

The total number of deaths has now reached 6,004, and the death rate stands at 1.45 percent.

A total of 1,517 new infections were recorded in the meantime, taking the total number of people infected to 4,14,164, added the release.

A total of 13,914 samples were tested across the country in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, 1,910 Covid-19 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours.

Among the 21 deceased, 17 were men and four women, while one was between 21-30 years old, four within 41-50, two between 51-60, and 14 others were above 60 years old, added the release.

