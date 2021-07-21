Covid-19 Death increases among the young

Coronavirus related casualties among the youth are increasing . This trend has been observed since last June. Of the people who died between 1 June to 19 July, some 23.81 per cent are aged between 21 to 50 years. The number was 17.64 per cent in the previous one and a half months.

Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, the number of deaths among older people has been high in Bangladesh as well as in other parts of the world. The death among the elderly people is still high but Covid related casualties among the youth are increasing gradually.