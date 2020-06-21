Covid-19: Current infection rate at 22.66 percent: 39 die, 3,531 infected, 1,084 recover in 24 hours

Thirty-nine people have died from coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said today.

The death toll now stands at 1,464 and the death rate at 1.30 percent, Dr Nasima Sultana, additional director general (administration) of DGHS, said during a briefing.

Three thousand five hundred and thirty-one people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours.

The latest figures take the total number of infections in the country to 112,306. The infection rate is at 22.66 percent.

A total of 15,585 samples were tested at 62 labs across the country in the last 24 hours, Dr Nasima said.

Meanwhile, 1,084 Covid-19 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours. The total number of recoveries has reached 45,077, the DGHS official added.

Among the deceased, 35 were male and four female, she said adding that 16 were from Dhaka, 11 from Chattogram, two from Rajshahi, one from Rangpur, one from Sylhet, four from Khulna and four were from Barishal divisions.

Of them, 33 died in hospitals and six at home, the DGHS official said.

Of the deceased, one was between 0-10 years old, one between 21-30, six 31-40, 12 within 41-50, 12 within 51-60, four between 61-70, two were 71-80 and another was 81-90 years old, Dr Nasima also said.

A total of 631 people were put under isolation in the last 24 hours in Dhaka division, she added.