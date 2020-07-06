Covid-19: current infection rate 22.47pc, recovery rate 45.98pc-44 die, 3,201 infected, 3,524 recover in 24 hours

Forty-four people have died from coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, Dr Nasima Sultana, additional director general (administration) of DGHS, said during a briefing.

The death toll now stands at 2,096 and the death rate at 1.27 percent.

Three thousand two hundred and one people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours.

With this, the current infection rate is 22.47 percent and the total number of infections in the country is 1,65,618.

Bangladesh remains the 18th worst affected country in the world in terms of the number of cases. The position is one step ahead of that of Columbia and one step behind France, according to worldometer.info.

The total infection rate so far stands at 19.25 percent.

A total of 14,245 samples were tested in 68 labs across the country in the last 24 hours, Dr Nasima said.

Meanwhile, 3,524 Covid-19 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said today.

The total number of recoveries has reached 76,149 and the current recovery rate is 45.98 percent.

A total of 677 people were put under isolation in the last 24 hours.

Among the deceased, 33 were male and 11 were female while 17 were from Dhaka, 11 from Chattogram, two from Khulna, three from Rajshahi, two from Mymensingh, three from Sylhet, two from Rangpur and four from Barishal division.