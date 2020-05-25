COVID-19 claims 21 more, infects 1,975 more in Bangladesh

With the latest figures, the death toll from the COVID-19 rose to 501 and the number of infections reached 35,585 in the country, said Nasima Sultana, additional director general of Directorate General of Health Services, in daily online bulletin on COVID-19 situation.

Bangladesh on March 8 confirmed the first COVID-19 case and the first death on March 18.

The country passed 79th day of the infections on Monday. The infections of 1,975 people in the past 24 hours were record for a single day in the infections in the country.

The Muslim majority country is celebrating an unusual Eid-ul-Fitr on Monday due to the pandemic.

‘We are sorry that we have to give you sad news of COVID-19 deaths and infections on the Eid day,’ said Nasima. ‘Please stay safe, maintain distance and follow hygiene practice during Eid celebration,’ she said.

COVID-19 Situation in Bangladesh. Source: Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research

Nasima said that in the past 24 hours, 9,451 samples were tested in 48 labs across the country and 1,975 of them found positive for COVID-19. So far 2,53,034 samples were tested in the country.

Among the 21 new deaths, 16 were males and five were females, Nasima said. On Monday, 4,653 suspected patients were in isolation.

In the past 24 hours, 433 more COVID-19 patients were released from hospitals as they showed no symptoms of infections.

So far 7,334 COVID-19 patients were released from hospitals, Nasima said.

The infections and deaths from COVID-19 increased significantly in the last couple of weeks, especially after 10th week of infections when the government eased the lockdown on May 10, opening markets, malls and mills.

Bangladesh is now on the 12th week of infections. The first two days of the 12th week, 3,504 people got infected and 49 people died.

In the 11th week, the number of infections was 11,083 and the number of deaths was 138.

In the 10th week, the number of infections was 7,225 and 100 deaths.

In the eighth week, the number of infections was 3,792 and number of deaths was 35 while the infections in the ninth week were 4980 and deaths were 39.

Until April 30, the country’s COVID-19 cases were 7,667 with 168 deaths.