Covid-19 cases: Bangladesh crosses Germany, currently 16th worst-affected country: 50 die, 2,928 infected, 1,914 recover in 24 hours

Bangladesh is currently in 16th position on the list of worst-affected countries in the world in terms of the number of Covid-19 cases.

It has crossed Germany and is now one step behind Turkey, according to worldometer.info.

Fifty people have died from coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, Dr Nasima Sultana, additional director general (administration) of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), said during a briefing today.

The death toll now stands at 2,668 and the death rate at 1.29 percent.

Two thousand nine hundred and twenty-eight people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours.

With them, the total number of cases in the country is 2,07,453 and the current infection rate is 21.91 percent.

The total infection rate stands at 19.92 percent, according to DGHS.

A total of 13,362 samples were tested across the country in the last 24 hours, Dr Nasima said.

Meanwhile, 1,914 Covid-19 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours.

The total number of recoveries stands at 1,13,556 and the recovery rate at 54.74 percent.

A total of 823 people were put under isolation in the last 24 hours.

Among the deceased 21 were from Dhaka, seven from Chattogram, three from Sylhet, two from Barishal, two from Rangpur, five from Rajshahi and 10 were from Khulna division.

Of them, one was under 10 years old, one between 21-30, one between 31-40, 11 within 41-50, nine between 51-60, 20 between 61-70, four within 71-80, two were 81-90 and one was above 90 years old, Dr Nasima also said.