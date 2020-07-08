Covid-19 cases: 46 die, 3,489 infected, 2,736 recover in 24 hours

Forty-six people have died from coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, Dr Nasima Sultana, additional director general (administration) of DGHS, said during a briefing.

The death toll now stands at 2,197 and the death rate at 1.28 percent.

Three thousand four hundred and eighty-nine people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours.

With this, the current infection rate is 22.26 percent and the total number of infections in the country is 1,72,134.

A total of 15,672 samples were tested across the country in the last 24 hours, Dr Nasima said.