COVID-19: BGMEA identifies 55 positive, suspected cases at factories

The main authoritative body of country’s readymade garment industry, Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), has identified 55 cases of coronavirus including some suspected cases at different factories in Gazipur, Ashulia, Savar, Dhaka and beyond.

BGMEA on Tuesday said of the workers, 48 persons tested positive for COVID-19, five are yet to be tested, one of the workers is waiting for the result while another one has recovered.

Of the 55 workers, 43 are male while 12 are female, reports United News of Bangladesh.

BGMEA said COVID-19 patients are facing social problems from their neighbours.

Bangladesh’s thriving readymade garment sector is the second largest exporter of RMG goods after China and contributes to more than 80 percent to the country’s foreign exchange earnings. The RMG sector employs more than four million people, mostly women.

Until April 29, BGMEA reported suspension or cancellation of orders amounting to $3.18 billion, affecting an estimated 2.28 million workers.

Apparel factories were shut days after the government announced general holidays to curb the spread of coronavirus in late March. Health experts criticised the government’s decision to reopen factories, saying the ‘premature’ move could trigger coronavirus outbreak in the labour-intensive sector.

Kamruzzaman