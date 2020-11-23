COVID-19: Bangladesh sees 2,419 more cases, 28 deaths

During that time, 28 more COVID-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 6,416, said a press release of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) today.
The rate of detection in the last 24 hours was 15.06 per cent, while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Monday stands at 16.88 per cent.
The overall rate of people recovered as of Monday stands at 81.07 per cent while the rate of death is 1.43 per cent, it added.
Of the people who died in the last 24 hours, 21 were male and 7 female. Of the total deaths so far, 4,930 were male (76.84 per cent) and 1,486 female (23.16 per cent).
A total of 16,240 samples were collected in the last 24 hours. As of Monday, the number of samples tested in Bangladesh stands at 26,65,131.
Bangladesh detected the first coronavirus patient on 8 March and recorded the first death on 18 March.