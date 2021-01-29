COVID-19: Bangladesh reports seven deaths, 454 cases

Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) in a press release made the disclosure on Friday.
As many as 8,094 people have died of coronavirus while 534,407 people have been infected so far, according to DGHS.
Some 414 patients recovered in the last 24 hours. The total number of recoveries stands at 478,960.
Rate of detection in the last 24 hours stands at 3.76 per cent.
The overall rate of people recovered as of today stands at 89.62 per cent while the rate of death is 1.51 per cent, it added.
Of the people died in the last 24 hours, 6 were male and one female. Of the total deaths so far, 6,133 were male (75.77 per cent) and 1961 female (24.23 per cent).
Bangladesh first detected coronavirus on 8 March and first death was reported on 18 March.