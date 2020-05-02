COVID-19: Bangladesh reports five more deaths, 552 new cases

Coronavirus deaths keep growing in Bangladesh as five more people died from the virus infection in the last 24 hours till Saturday, taking the death toll in the country to 175.

Besides, 552 more people tested positive for coronavirus during the period, raising the number of such cases in the country to 8,790, reports UNB.

A total of 6,193 samples were tested during the same period, she said.

Nasima Sultana, dditional director general of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), came up with the disclosure in the daily online health bulletin, held at the Management Information System (MIS) in the afternoon.

The global death toll from coronavirus climbed to 239,588 as of Saturday morning.

Since it was first reported in China in December last year, coronavirus has infected 3,400,767 people globally, according to Worldometer.

Of them, 2,079,587 are currently being treated and 51,355 among them are in serious or critical condition.

So far, 1,081,592 people have recovered from COVID-19.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus crisis a pandemic on 11 March.