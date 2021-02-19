Covid-19: Bangladesh reports 8 deaths, 406 cases

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh, according to the government, on Friday rose to 542,674 as 406 more cases were reported, after testing 14,232 samples, including rapid antigen tests, in the last 24 hours.
During that time eight more COVID-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 8,337, said a press release of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) today.
The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00am was 2.85 per cent, while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Friday stands at 13.83 per cent.
The health directorate today said a total of 536 people were recovered from the highly infectious disease in the last 24 hours, taking the number of total recovery to 490,468.
Of the people died in the last 24 hours, six were male and two female. Of the total deaths so far, 6,311 were male (75.70 per cent) and 2,026 female (24.30 per cent).
All of the eight patients died in the last 24 hours breathed their last at different hospitals.
A total of 14,438 samples were collected in the last 24 hours. As of Friday, the number of samples tested in Bangladesh stands at 39,22,489.
Bangladesh detected first coronavirus patient on 8 March and recorded first death on 18 March.