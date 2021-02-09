COVID-19: Bangladesh reports 8 deaths, 387 cases

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh, according to the government, on Tuesday rose to 538,765 as 387 more cases were reported, after testing 14,468 samples, including rapid antigen tests, in the last 24 hours.

During that time eight more COVID-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 8,229, said a press release of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) today.

The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00am was 2.67 per cent, while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Tuesday stands at 14.26 per cent.