COVID-19: Bangladesh reports 32 more deaths, 1355 cases

Thirty two more patients died of coronavirus while 1,355 people were newly diagnosed with COVID-19 in the last 24 hours till 8:00am on Sunday.
Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) in a press release made the disclosure.
As many as 7,052 people have died of coronavirus while 490,533 people have been infected so far, according to DGHS.
A total of 12,748 samples were tested during the time and 10.63 per cent of them were found positive.
Bangladesh first detected coronavirus on 8 March and a patient first died on 18 March.