Covid-19: Bangladesh reports 2,744 new cases, 42 more deaths in 24 hrs

Bangladesh on Wednesday recorded 42 more deaths from coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the death tally to 2,751.

The health authorities reported 2,744 new cases after testing 1,20,50 samples in the period, taking the total cases to 2,13,254.

Additional Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Prof Dr Nasima Sultana, came up with the disclosure at its daily health bulletin broadcast from Mohakhali.

The Health Ministry data show 1805 patients have been cured from the infection, putting the total recovery to 1,17,202.

The health authorities have tested samples in the country since the detection of the virus in the country.

As the country has been recording a high number of Covid-19 cases in recent weeks, even after the number of tests had gone down, the government on Tuesday ordered its citizens to wear masks whenever they go out of homes to limit the transmission of coronavirus.

Global coronavirus situation

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases reached 14, 959,031 on Wednesday with over 616,764 deaths, according to the tally of US-based Johns Hopkins University.

Coronavirus cases were first reported in China in December late last year in Wuhan. The World Health Organization (WHO) declared it a pandemic on March 11.